Sunday, June 27, 2021
Pakistan increases direct flights from UK, Canada, China, Malaysia, Europe

Covid test made mandatory for arriving passengers

Pakistan has decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China and Malaysia after a decline in number of the COVID-19 infections, according to the National Command and Operation Center. The flights coming from the UK, China, Malaysia, Europe and Canada will be increased by 40%. The arriving passengers will, however, have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan. The new air travel plan will come into effect from July 1. The country reported 23 deaths and 901 new cases in the past 24 hours. The virus has so far claimed 22,211 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases stands at 954,743. Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of Pakistan’s COVID-control authority, warned Friday that the country could be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious. “In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” said Umar in a Twitter post after reviewing the “artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. He advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.
