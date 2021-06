Your browser does not support the video tag.

A ceremony was held in Swat to honour Pakistan's mountaineers and trekkers.

Shields and awards were distributed to them for making the country proud.

Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, who is the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest, attended the ceremony too. He said that the province has appointed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's youth ambassador to promote mountain climbing and trekking.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information minister was the chief guest at the event.