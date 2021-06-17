Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Turkey on a three-day official visit, according to the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum from June 17 to June 20. He was invited by his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues.

The theme of the forum is Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda.

Qureshi will also be participating in a panel discussion on Regional Cooperation in Asia, along with foreign ministers from the region, according to the statement.

He will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity.

