Pakistan extends subsidy for industrial power consumers till June 2022

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has extended the subsidy for industrial power consumers till June 30, 2022, it said Friday.

It reduced the electricity price for industrial consumers by Rs4.96 per unit in the winters.

Nepra extended the over Rs26 billion subsidy on the request of the federal government, according to a notification.

The Power Division requested for it last month.

The decision is applicable to all industrial consumers, including those of K-Electric.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.