Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan decries Islamophobia after Muslim family killed in Canada

Pakistani-origin family murdered in targetted attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Pakistan has condemned the "Islamophobic incident" that resulted in the tragic death of four family members of Pakistani origin, in London, Ontario. A 20-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed two women, a man, and a teenager on Monday. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said at a news conference. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. "The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice." It added, "this is yet another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia." Growing Islamophobia On the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that the killing is a condemnable act of terrorism that reveals "the growing Islamophobia in Western countries". Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community, he added. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that it is high time western countries start acknowledging and speaking up against Islamophobia. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan has condemned the “Islamophobic incident” that resulted in the tragic death of four family members of Pakistani origin, in London, Ontario.

A 20-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed two women, a man, and a teenager on Monday.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said at a news conference.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. “The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.”

It added, “this is yet another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia.”

Growing Islamophobia

On the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that the killing is a condemnable act of terrorism that reveals “the growing Islamophobia in Western countries”.

Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community, he added.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that it is high time western countries start acknowledging and speaking up against Islamophobia.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ehsaas Programme electronic voting Fawad chaudhary islamophobia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fawad chaudhry, islamophobia, canadian muslims attacked, Ehsaas Programme, electoral reforms bill, opposition, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.