Pakistan decries Islamophobia after Muslim family killed in Canada

Pakistan has condemned the “Islamophobic incident” that resulted in the tragic death of four family members of Pakistani origin, in London, Ontario.

A 20-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed two women, a man, and a teenager on Monday.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said at a news conference.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. “The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.”

It added, “this is yet another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia.”

Growing Islamophobia

On the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that the killing is a condemnable act of terrorism that reveals “the growing Islamophobia in Western countries”.

Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community, he added.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that it is high time western countries start acknowledging and speaking up against Islamophobia.

