Pakistan coronavirus positivity rate further drops to 2.95%

Health officials in Pakistan conducted 46,882 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said Monday. Of them, 1,383 came out positive.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the country has dropped to 2.95%. This is the lowest recorded in 2021.

Pakistan reported 53 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. Thirty-five people died in Punjab, eight in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one each in Islamabad and Balochistan, and two in Azad Kashmir.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 46,190.

Pakistan has so far reported 935,013 coronavirus cases. Of them, 867,447 have recovered fully.

The virus has claimed 21,323 lives in the country.

Currently, 3,446 patients are admitted in 639 hospitals. Some are on the ventilator and oxygen beds. The percentage of ventilators occupied in Peshawar is 23%, Multan 57%, Lahore 29%, and Bahawalpur 38%.

The percentage of oxygen beds occupied in Karachi is 32%, Peshawar 29%, Gujranwala 29%, and Abbottabad 32%.

Health authorities have detected the Indian strain four people who returned from Iraq.

The India variant is dangerous for people of all age groups, according to the head of Dow University of Health Sciences coronavirus lab.

Around 1.6 million people in Sindh have been vaccinated, Sindh Health Secretary Qasim Soomro said. The goal is to vaccinate 2,00,000 people every day, he added.

Thirty thousand people are expected to be vaccinated at Karachi’s Expo Centre daily, according to Soomro.

