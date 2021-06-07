Pakistan coronavirus positivity rate drops to 3.02%

The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 3.02% in Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

This is the lowest since February 2021. In total, 49,285 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, of which 1,490 came out positive, the NCOC said Monday.

The country reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. Twenty-four people died in Punjab, 20 in Sindh, and 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 47,376.

Pakistan has so far reported 933,630 confirmed cases of the virus. Of them, 864,931 people have fully recovered.

The virus has claimed 21,323 lives in the country since it first emerged in March 2020.

Currently, 3,475 patients are admitted in 639 hospitals across the country. Some are on the ventilator and oxygen beds.

The percentage of ventilators occupied in Peshawar is 26%, Multan 53%, Lahore 28%, and Bahawalpur 42%.

The percentage of oxygen beds occupied in Karachi is 32%, Peshawar 29%, Multan 30%, and Abbottabad 32%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.