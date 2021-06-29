Pakistan coronavirus positivity rate drops to 1.78%

The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 1.78% in Pakistan.

The country reported 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said Tuesday.

Eleven people died in Punjab, nine in Sindh and three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The virus has so far claimed 22,254 lives in Pakistan.

The country reported 735 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 32,153.

At present, 2,201 patients are under treatment at different hospitals. The remaining are in self-isolation at their homes.

