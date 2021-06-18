Pakistan condemns Afghan NSA’s ‘baseless’ allegations

Pakistan said Friday it condemns the “baseless” allegations of the Afghan national advisor accusing Pakistan of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

“We strongly condemn the baseless insinuations by the Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA), Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan’s involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the FO said that the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

Mohib’s “impertinent and unwarranted” remarks, the FO spokesperson said, are an attempt to “disregard and nullify the progress made in the peace process”.

The spokesperson reminded the Afghan NSA that an understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan bars both sides to avoid “public blame-game”.

“Statements that erode mutual trust should be avoided,” reads the statement.