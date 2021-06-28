Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan CNG stations to stay closed till July 5

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

CNG stations in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab will stay closed till July 5. According to a notification issued Monday, gas supply to industries and gas stations in the provinces will be suspended at 12am Monday. The decision was taken after Karachi's LNG terminal was closed down for repairs. Gas supply to export processing zones will, however, remain undeterred. Earlier in a press conference, SSGC Managing Director Imran Manyar said that gas load-shedding was being done in multiple areas of the city. "Supply in most affected areas is suspended from midnight till 6am," he revealed, adding that localities, where gas is being stolen, are facing load-shedding as well. The CNG Association has rejected SSGC’s decision. Its leader Ghayas Paracha said that the institutional “incompetence” led to the gas crisis in the province. He demanded that the SSGC withdraw its decision to suspend the gas supply. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
