Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan blast: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after a landmine exploded close to an army checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Waqas Ahmad, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The attack came two days after four Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred and eight others wounded in two separate attacks in Quetta and Turbat.

“Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR had said at the time.

