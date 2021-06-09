Pakistan administers 10m doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of administering 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

The National Command and Operation Center held a ceremony marking the achievement in Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umer, who heads the NCOC, expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. He, however, said the country has a long way to go.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister.

Currently, 300,000-350,000 people were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Umer said the measures to contain the third wave of infections have brought the virus positivity rate down. It stands at 2.54%.

He, however, said that 3,000 Pakistanis were still in critical care and the threat was not over yet.

The minister appealed to all segments of the society to increasingly participate in the vaccination drive.

“This is the only way to lift the Covid-related restrictions in the country,” he said.

Pakistan reported 70 fatalities and 1,118 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 44,987.

