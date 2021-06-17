Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market

It has a space for at least 600,000 animals

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to the market administration, the animals from Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Quetta, and other cities of Pakistan.

The market measuring 900 acres was formally inaugurated on June 10. The market administration told SAMAA Digital that the market has space for at least 600,000 animals.

Raza Chawla, a spokesperson for the market, said that the market has been divided into various blocks and the animal sellers are being adjusted their on first come and first get basis.

More animal sellers are expected to reach the market in the next few weeks. One of them said that many people will come to the market with their animals after the monsoon rains.

The administration has made arrangements to ensure 24-hour water supply to the animal sellers. Chawla said they are asking people to strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs and those coming without wearing face masks are being turned away.