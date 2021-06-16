Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Opposition may table no-confidence motion against NA speaker

Bilawal says won't allow PTI lawmakers to speak if they continue to interrupt Shehbaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget in the National Assembly on June 11, 2021. Photo: National Assembly of Pakistan/Twitter

The opposition parties are considering tabling no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, sources said Wednesday. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to form a committee for no-confidence move against Qaisar. After the meeting, Bilawal told reporters that the lawmakers of the ruling party didn’t allow Shehbaz to speak on the budget in parliament. We won’t allow them to speak in parliament if they continue to interrupt leaders of the opposition, said Bilawal. The National Assembly turned into a fish market as members traded barbs during Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Tuesday. Members of the treasury and opposition drew battle lines, hurled profanities and budget copies at each other.
The opposition parties are considering tabling no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, sources said Wednesday.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to form a committee for no-confidence move against Qaisar.

After the meeting, Bilawal told reporters that the lawmakers of the ruling party didn’t allow Shehbaz to speak on the budget in parliament.

We won’t allow them to speak in parliament if they continue to interrupt leaders of the opposition, said Bilawal.

The National Assembly turned into a fish market as members traded barbs during Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Tuesday.

Members of the treasury and opposition drew battle lines, hurled profanities and budget copies at each other.

 
PPP
