Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif criticises PTI’s ‘fake’ budget

He spoke for two hours and 15 minutes

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif criticised Budget 202122 presented by the PTI government.

In a two-hour-long speech on Thursday, he remarked that we have come to Parliament as representatives of the country. We won’t let the government pass this budget. This budget is fraud if it fails to bring the prices of commodities down and generate more jobs.

The PTI has imposed the maximum number of taxes in its tenure. He claimed that five million people have lost their jobs because of this fake budget.

He said that the ruling party has created many differences between provinces. The country can only progress if all the provinces are treated equally.

Shehbaz remark that the ruckus in the National Assembly was quite unfortunate. “Whatever has happened in the National Assembly in the last four days is quite unfortunate.”

