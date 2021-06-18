Opposition lawmakers ‘attack’ Balochistan Assembly ahead of budget

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The police had to intervene after the lawmakers hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly.

Police officials were seen escorting Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Alyani and other ministers to the building after the supporters of the opposition parties clashed with the ruling party supporters.

Sanaullah Baloch, a member of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), denied that his party supporters attacked the Balochistan chief minister.

Police personnel resorted to baton-charge in order to disperse the crowd.

The opposition lawmakers claim that their areas were ignored in the budget.