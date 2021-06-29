One killed in Lahore cylinder explosion

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A 50-year-old man died and 10 cars were destroyed after a cylinder exploded at a shop in Lahore's Garden Town Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, the blast occurred while an LNG tank was being filled at a shop at Barkat Market. After the first explosion, multiple cylinders burst one after the other.

Three shops were burnt during a blaze started by the explosion. A team of firefighters doused the fire after two hours.

