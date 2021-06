A security guard was injured in a grenade attack near Karachi’s Bin Qasim Park, the police said Wednesday.

Two unidentified motorcyclists threw the grenade and fled the scene, said the station house officer of the Clifton police station.

The 35-year-old guard was immediately shifted to Jinnah hospital.

The police and bomb disposable squad were at the site and further investigation was underway.

