Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike

It wants government to reduce the turnover tax

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association has announced a countrywide strike for an indefinite period, in an attempt to force the government to meet its demands. The association has parked the oil tankers and suspended the supply of oil. The association’s strike has sparked fears of a petrol crisis across the country. Oil marketing companies have introduced a computerised system instead of the "queue system", according to APOTCA representatives Abid Afridi, Iqbal Jahangiri and Israr Shinwari. They say they are facing problems because of the new system. Besides, the traffic police do not let oil tankers enter the Keamari oil terminal, neither they are allowed to park the vehicles roadside. APOTCA representatives say the turnover tax has been increased to 3.5% from 2.5%, which has made it difficult for them to do business. They say the strike would continue until the government accedes to their demands. But the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has distanced itself from the strike. APOTOA Vice-President Shams Shahwani said the computerised system would end kickbacks on oil tankers. "This is the actual issue, the rest have been added just like that," he said. Shahwani said his association would not go on the strike, keeping the economic situation in view. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
