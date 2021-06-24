Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association has announced a countrywide strike for an indefinite period, in an attempt to force the government to meet its demands.

The association has parked the oil tankers and suspended the supply of oil. The association’s strike has sparked fears of a petrol crisis across the country.

Oil marketing companies have introduced a computerised system instead of the “queue system”, according to APOTCA representatives Abid Afridi, Iqbal Jahangiri and Israr Shinwari.

They say they are facing problems because of the new system.

Besides, the traffic police do not let oil tankers enter the Keamari oil terminal, neither they are allowed to park the vehicles roadside.

APOTCA representatives say the turnover tax has been increased to 3.5% from 2.5%, which has made it difficult for them to do business.

They say the strike would continue until the government accedes to their demands.

But the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has distanced itself from the strike.

APOTOA Vice-President Shams Shahwani said the computerised system would end kickbacks on oil tankers.

“This is the actual issue, the rest have been added just like that,” he said.

Shahwani said his association would not go on the strike, keeping the economic situation in view.

