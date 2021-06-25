Oil tanker association ends strike after negotiations with govt

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association has called off its countrywide strike after successful negotiations with the government.

In a media briefing on Friday, Power Minister Hammad Azhar announced that the two parties discussed multiple things such as a reduction in taxes.

The association announced the strike on June 24, parked its oil tankers, and suspended the supply of oil. Following this, rumours of a petrol crisis started circulating in the market.

APOTCA representatives Abid Afridi, Iqbal Jahangiri, and Israr Shinwari said that oil marketing companies have introduced a computerised system instead of the “queue system” because of which they are facing problems.

The turnover tax has been increased to 3.5% from 2.5%, which has made it difficult for them to do business, they complained.

Besides, the traffic police do not let oil tankers enter the Keamari oil terminal, neither they are allowed to park the vehicles roadside.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.