OGRA recommends Rs6 per litre increase in petrol prices

Petrol prices in Pakistan may increase by Rs6 per litre from July 1, according to a recommendation by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

On Tuesday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommended an increase of Rs3 in the price of high-speed diesel. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices right now:

Petrol: Rs110.69

High-speed diesel: Rs112.55

