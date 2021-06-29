Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
OGRA recommends Rs6 per litre increase in petrol prices

It will be approved by PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Photo: File

Petrol prices in Pakistan may increase by Rs6 per litre from July 1, according to a recommendation by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

On Tuesday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommended an increase of Rs3 in the price of high-speed diesel. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices right now:

  • Petrol: Rs110.69
  • High-speed diesel: Rs112.55

OGRA petrol prices
