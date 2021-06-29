OGRA recommends Rs6 per litre increase in petrol prices

It will be approved by PM Imran Khan
Petrol prices in Pakistan may increase by Rs6 per litre from July 1, according to a recommendation by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.
On Tuesday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.
OGRA recommended an increase of Rs3 in the price of high-speed diesel. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices right now: