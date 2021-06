OGRA has recommended an increase of Rs4.20 per litre in petrol and Rs3.50 in diesel prices.

The summary has been forwarded to the petroleum ministry. Prime Minister Imran Khan will, however, take the final decision. If approved, the new price will be implemented from June 16.

A litre of petrol is currently being sold for Rs108.56, while that of high-speed diesel for Rs110.69.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days.

