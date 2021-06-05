Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
North Waziristan gets its first passport office

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated it

Posted: Jun 5, 2021
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The first passport office in North Waziristan was inaugurated on Saturday by Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

It was opened in Miranshah. The minister has promised to launch two mobile NADRA vans in the region as well.

During his two-day visit, Rasheed met the region's leaders and discussed the problems being faced by the people. He promised that such offices will be built in other areas as well and people will be employed on merit.

"We will train women in the city and provide them jobs too," the minister added.

nadra north waziristan sheikh rasheed
RELATED STORIES

