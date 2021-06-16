Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
No Rosie, Pakistan does not have the highest suicide rate

Canadian vlogger upset over people ‘destroying’ Hunza

Posted: Jun 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: facebook.com/RosieGabrielle/

We hate to break it to Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle but she has her facts wrong about Pakistan. It does not have one of the world’s highest suicide rates.

She posted on Instagram that tourists need to stop polluting Hunza. The issue needs to be addressed immediately since there has been a sudden increase of tourists heading there after the rise of Covid cases worldwide and a drop in international tourism.

She quite rightly pointed out that people come to the northern areas for fun but they leave their trash behind. She felt that they need to be more responsible towards their own land. Rosie feels empathy for the locals who have to put up with the mess.

We can hardly find fault with what she said up until here. In fact, she has used her status as an influencer to highlight being a responsible tourist, which is commendable.
However, what followed these remarks was off track. She went on to say that people should focus on how to process anger and repression in a healthy way. And then she said that Pakistan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world and with the exposure to this kind of trash, it will only rise.

We hope that Rosie realizes that Pakistan does not by a long stretch have the highest suicide rate in the world. In 2019, that slot was taken by another country. Here is the top ten list from the World Population Review:

In 2019, the ten countries with the highest suicide rates (number of suicides per 100k) were:

  1. Lesotho – 72.4
  2. Guyana – 40.3
  3. Eswatini – 29.4
  4. South Korea – 28.6
  5. Kiribati – 28.3
  6. Federated States of Micronesia – 28.2
  7. Lithuania – 26.1
  8. Suriname – 25.4
  9. Russia – 25.1
  10. South Africa – 23.5

    One would think that countries that have seen long wars and conflicts would have a high suicide rate, but actually that is not the case. Afghanistan is low at 4.1 suicides per 100k, Iraq has 3.6, and Syria just 2.

The world’s lowest suicide rates are in the following countries:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda – 0/4
  2. Barbados – 0.6
  3. Grenada – 0.7
  4. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 1.0
  5. Sao Tome and Principe – 1.5
  6. Jordan – 1.6
  7. Syria – 2.0
  8. Venezuela – 2.1
  9. Honduras – 2.1

Philippines – 2.2

And while trash and garbage are a very real problem in Pakistan’s cities, we doubt there has been any documented case of someone committing suicide because of it.
Rosie Gabrielle married a Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer. She embraced Islam and moved to Pakistan with her husband in March 2021.

MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Sindh cities, including Karachi, to receive pre-monsoon rains from Thursday
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
 
 
 
 
 
