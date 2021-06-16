Nine-year-old boy found dead in Abbottabad woods

A nine-year-old boy was found dead in the woods in Abbottabad’s Mari area, the police said Tuesday night.

The boy had gone to a friend’s house in the neighbourhood but never returned, according to his family. A search found his body in the nearby woods.

“Initial reports suggest the child’s head was smashed with the rock,” a police officer said. “There were multiple torture marks on his body as well.”

The body has been moved to the Havelian City Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The police have collected evidence from the crime site.

A murder case has been registered at the Nara police station.

The police have arrested a suspect from the same neighborhood. He will be presented before a court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.