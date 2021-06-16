Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Nine-year-old boy found dead in Abbottabad woods

Suspect arrested

A nine-year-old boy was found dead in the woods in Abbottabad's Mari area, the police said Tuesday night. The boy had gone to a friend's house in the neighbourhood but never returned, according to his family. A search found his body in the nearby woods. "Initial reports suggest the child's head was smashed with the rock," a police officer said. "There were multiple torture marks on his body as well." The body has been moved to the Havelian City Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The police have collected evidence from the crime site. A murder case has been registered at the Nara police station. The police have arrested a suspect from the same neighborhood. He will be presented before a court. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
