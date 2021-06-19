Nationalist leader surrenders to court in Bahria Town attack case

Nationalist leader Zain Shah surrendered Saturday to an anti-terrorism court in the Bahria Town riot case.

Hundreds of protesters reportedly attacked Bahria Town Karachi and set fire to several shops and vehicles in the gated residential community during a protest on June 6.

Shah has been remanded into jail till June 26.

Sindh United Party chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Zain Shah, Sajjad Ahmed Chandio, Aslam Khairpuri, and Jan Mohammad Junejo had approached the Sindh High Court Hyderabad’s bench and applied for bail in the case. They were granted 10-day protective bail against a sum of Rs25,000 on June 10.

Bahria Town protest

The Sindh Action Committee, an alliance of nationalist parties in the province, gave the call for the protest against the alleged hostile takeover of some goth lands by the Bahria Town management.

The committee comprises Qadir Magsi, Jalal Mehmood Shah, Ayaz Latif Palijo, and other Sindhi nationalist leaders. The Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance, which has led several such protests, supported the call too.

The alliance has been striving to save the lands of the indigenous people for the last eight years.

Bahria Town staff often visit nearby goths and ask the residents to vacate them, they claimed. They have offered to financially compensate the residents but the villagers have refused to give up their ancestral lands.

The Bahria Town management is trying to take over lands in Noor Mohammad Gabol Goth, Usman Allahrakhiyo Goth, Hadi Bakhsh Gabol Goth, and Abdullah Gabol Goth, according to the alliance members. Apart from these goths, it wishes to take over private lands owned by Kamal Jokhiyo, Faiz Gabol, and Ameeruddin Gabol too.

The Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance was formed in 2015 in reaction to the Bahria Town’s land acquisition, which they said had affected dehs in Malir.

