Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

National Assembly: Marriyum Aurangzeb likens PM Khan to Zakoota Jin

Slams Budget 2021-22

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has his own Zakoota Jinn who takes all the decisions for him, according to PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"The PM's jinn says mujhay kaam batao main kia karun main kis ko khaun (Give me work, tell me what to do, who to eat)," the leader said in a National Assembly session Thursday. "Main kia karun, main kis ko khaun" is a famous dialogue of Zakoota Jinn, a character in Aainak Wala Jinn.

"I'll tell you what Zakuta ate. It feasted on milk, butter, wheat, and sugar of children and poor people."

Aurangzeb criticised the Budget 2021-2022 released by the PTI government calling it "blood-sucking" and "bone-breaking".

"Imran Khan has forgotten all his promises of providing houses, cheap loans, and millions of jobs," she pointed out, adding that his claims of changing the system have turned out to be worst for the country.

The leader said that the cabinet has been reshuffled six times while the FBR chairperson has been changed four times. "Is this our popular PM's performance?" Inflation is up by 16% and more than five million people are unemployed.

"There's another jinn here. The ego's jinn," Aurangzeb said. And this one is worse than the other one.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Marriyum Aurangzeb prime minister Imran Khan zakuta jin
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
marriyum aurangzeb, National Assembly session, prime minister imran khan, zakuta jinn,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.