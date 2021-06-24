National Assembly: Marriyum Aurangzeb likens PM Khan to Zakoota Jin

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has his own Zakoota Jinn who takes all the decisions for him, according to PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"The PM's jinn says mujhay kaam batao main kia karun main kis ko khaun (Give me work, tell me what to do, who to eat)," the leader said in a National Assembly session Thursday. "Main kia karun, main kis ko khaun" is a famous dialogue of Zakoota Jinn, a character in Aainak Wala Jinn.

"I'll tell you what Zakuta ate. It feasted on milk, butter, wheat, and sugar of children and poor people."

Aurangzeb criticised the Budget 2021-2022 released by the PTI government calling it "blood-sucking" and "bone-breaking".

"Imran Khan has forgotten all his promises of providing houses, cheap loans, and millions of jobs," she pointed out, adding that his claims of changing the system have turned out to be worst for the country.

The leader said that the cabinet has been reshuffled six times while the FBR chairperson has been changed four times. "Is this our popular PM's performance?" Inflation is up by 16% and more than five million people are unemployed.

"There's another jinn here. The ego's jinn," Aurangzeb said. And this one is worse than the other one.

