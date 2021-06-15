Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
National Assembly brawl: MNAs attack each other with budget documents

PTI, PML-N MNAs hurl abuses, throw punches

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PTI and PML-N MNAs threw punches and books at each other during a National Assembly session on Tuesday.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the floor of the assembly when PTI MNAs surrounded him and tried to stop him from speaking.

During this, PTI's Ali Nawaz Awan threw budget documents at PML-N's Rohail Asghar and he responded by throwing it back at Awan. They even hurled abuses.

Speaker Asad Qaisar told the MNAs to go back to their seats and not move but his instructions were violated.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry got up from their seats after opposition members created ruckus while staging a protest against the government.

The Parliament session went on a 20-minute break because of the brawl.

