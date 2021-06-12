Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s son in Sukkur

Will be produced before court Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Saturday Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income. Farrukh Shah, the son of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, was arrested after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest. The Sindh MPA surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives. A NAB spokesperson said Shah will be produced in an accountability court on Monday.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Saturday Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income.

Farrukh Shah, the son of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, was arrested after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest.

The Sindh MPA surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives.

A NAB spokesperson said Shah will be produced in an accountability court on Monday.

 
khursheed shah NAB
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Khursheed Shah, Farukh Shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.