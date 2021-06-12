NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s son in Sukkur

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Saturday Sindh MPA Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah in a case relating to assets beyond his known means of income.

Farrukh Shah, the son of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, was arrested after a court in Sukkur ordered his arrest.

The Sindh MPA surrendered himself before the judge on the orders of the Supreme Court. NAB had filed a corruption reference against him, his father and other relatives.

A NAB spokesperson said Shah will be produced in an accountability court on Monday.