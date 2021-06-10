Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

NA passes bill allowing foreigners to challenge military court convictions

Kulbhushan Jadhav will now be able to challenge his conviction

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

File photo: AFP

The National Assembly approved on Thursday “International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020” aimed at giving foreigners the right to appeal military court convictions in the high courts. The bill was presented by Law Minister Farogh Naseem. It now be tabled in Senate and if it gets passed it will become law. The proposed law will allow foreign nationals to file an appeal themselves or through their country’s mission against their military court convictions. The new law will allow Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in the civilian court. In its verdict in 2019, the International Court of Justice had directed Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction. Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy and a spy of the India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested in Balochistan in 2016. In his trial at a military court, he had confessed to his involvement in acts of terrorism and was sentenced to death in 2017.
