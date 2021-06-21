Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

NA-249 by-election: Miftah Ismail challenges PPP’s win

Qadir Khan Mandokhail won the election

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Photo: Online

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail has challenged the victory of PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail during the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

He submitted a request in an election tribunal of the Election Commission on Monday and claimed that Mandokhail won because he cheated.

Ismail claimed that PPP announced development projects in the constituency and that is not allowed under electoral rules. He said that 900 of votes cast in his favour were rejected, while 500 votes in favour of Mandokhail were rejected. People who receive the most amount of votes get the most bogus votes too.

The PML-N leader has requested the tribunal to declare the notification on Mandokhail’s win null and void.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged as the winner during the by-election on April 29. Opposition parties had challenged the victory and a recount was ordered after which Mandokhail retained his seat.

NA-249 by-election

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the seat to become a senator on March 3. He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

According to the Election Commission, 339,000 voters were registered in the constituency. Ninety-two polling stations were declared sensitive, while 184 highly sensitive. Seventy-six polling stations were set up for men, and 61 for women.

Baldia Town, Rasheedabad, Ittehad Town, Saeedabad, Qaimkhani Colony, Gulshan-e-Bihar, Mominabad, Frontier Colony, and some parts of Orangi Town fall under the constituency.

