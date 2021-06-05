Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Muzaffargarh man arrested for impersonating intelligence officer, threatening policeman

Case registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Muzaffargarh police have arrested a man for impersonating an intelligence officer and threatening the men.

Muhammad Hussain Munna Shaikh reportedly called a sub-inspector at the Civil Lines police station and told him to register a fake case against a man. Shaikh even threatened the SI.

The police then traced the number he called from and found that it belonged to a person living in Balochistan. Further investigation revealed that the number had been used before to threaten other policemen.

It was eventually traced to Shaikh and he was taken into custody. He has been accused of pressurising policemen in the past too.

