Murder suspect shot dead outside Lahore court

A man, identified as Anjum Masih, was shot dead outside a Lahore court Wednesday morning.

He appeared in court for the hearing of a murder case against him, according to the police.

“Before entering the court, two men on a motorbike opened fire at him,” a police officer said.

Masih died on the spot. The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Lahore General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police cordoned off the crime scene and they were questioning witnesses about the incident.

