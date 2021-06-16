Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Murder suspect shot dead outside Lahore court

Suspects manage to get away

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A man, identified as Anjum Masih, was shot dead outside a Lahore court Wednesday morning. He appeared in court for the hearing of a murder case against him, according to the police. "Before entering the court, two men on a motorbike opened fire at him," a police officer said. Masih died on the spot. The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. The body of the deceased was moved to the Lahore General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police cordoned off the crime scene and they were questioning witnesses about the incident. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
