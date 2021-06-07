Murad accuses Centre of ‘blatant bias’ against Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday and accused the federal government of discriminatory treatment with the province.

This is the second letter the chief minister has written to the federal government in a month.

It states that a document issued by the National Economic Council proves the government’s “blatant bias against Sindh”. This year the federal government announced 12 to 13 development schemes for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CM Shah wrote.

The government has increased the share for Sindh but the increase is a mere fraction compared to that of other provinces, the letter read. “The schemes announced for Sindh are person and area-specific.”

Sindh contributes 70% of Pakistan’s revenue and behavior such as this is clearly unfair, it added.

The chief minister remarked that it seems like the PM doesn’t consider the people of Sindh Pakistanis.

In a press conference earlier, Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that it seems like the province is not a priority for the PTI government.

