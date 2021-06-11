Multan bride rapist killed in a shootout: police

A man arrested on charges of raping a woman was killed in a shootout between his accomplices and police in Shujabad Thursday night, the police said.

Abid Ali was being taken to the police station for interrogation when his accomplices attacked the police van near Basti Maluk, according to the investigating officer.

“The suspect was shot and died on the spot,” he said.

Ali was named in 40 cases of rape, kidnapping and dacoity.

Last month, the suspect and his friends, clad in police uniforms, had crashed a wedding. They held the family hostage and gang-raped the bride in front of her husband.

The suspects fled away with Rs125,000 and five tolas of gold.

The initial medical report proved the woman was raped. A case was registered at the City police station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.