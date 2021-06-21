Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa

Remanded into police custody, DNA test ordered

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Mufti Azizur Rehman, who was arrested for sexually abusing a madrassa student, confessed to the heinous crime before a Lahore court Monday.

The cleric, who was hiding in Punjab’s Mianwali, was arrested on Sunday. His two sons were also arrested in two separate raids in Lakki Marwat and Kahna.

The North Cantt police presented the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad. The accused told the judge it was him in the viral video that was secretly shot by the survivor.

He trapped the student by offering to promote him in the exams, while his son threatened him against telling his ordeal to anyone. Mufti Aziz said he didn’t want to leave the seminary, which was why he issued a video statement.

The accused was hiding in Mianwali after being asked by the seminary management to leave the institution, according to the police.

The police requested the court for physical remand of Mufti Aziz. The court remanded him and four other accused into police custody for four days. It ordered DNA test of the cleric too.

The cleric was charged on June 16 after videos purporting to show him forcing himself on the student went viral on social media.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt police station in Lahore. He said he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

“In fact, the boy gave me sedatives in my tea and after that I was not in my senses,” he had said. “The biggest proof is that my body was not even moving. If I were in my senses, how could I have not known that he was making a video from his phone?”

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral.

HOME  
 
 
