Mufti Aziz case: Rawalpindi cleric arrested over blasphemous remarks

Police in Rawalpindi have arrested a religious cleric for defending Mufti Azizur Rehman, a Lahore-based cleric who has confessed to raping his student, in a sermon that went viral on social media.

Mufti Ismail Toru made blasphemous remarks while defending Mufti Aziz. Police in Ratta Amral presented him before a magistrate Tuesday morning.

The magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Mufti Aziz, who was arrested for sexually abusing a madrassa student, had confessed to the heinous crime before a Lahore court Monday.

The cleric, who was hiding in Punjab’s Mianwali, was arrested on Sunday. His two sons were also arrested in two separate raids in Lakki Marwat and Kahna.

The North Cantt police presented the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad. The accused told the judge it was him in the viral video that was secretly shot by the survivor.

He trapped the student by offering to promote him in the exams, while his son threatened him against telling his ordeal to anyone. Mufti Aziz said he didn’t want to leave the seminary, which was why he issued a video statement.

The accused was hiding in Mianwali after being asked by the seminary management to leave the institution, according to the police.

The police requested the court for physical remand of Mufti Aziz. The court remanded him and four other accused into police custody for four days. It ordered DNA test of the cleric too.