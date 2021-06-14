Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
MQM-P postpones anti-government rally

No date yet to be announced

Posted: Jun 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

File photo: MQM rally in Hyderabad

Listen to the story
The MQM-P has postponed its rally against the Sindh government scheduled for Tuesday, a party leader said Monday. The party had planned a protest rally on June 15 over its “biased policies” towards the urban population in the province but it has been postponed for a few days, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said. Khan said that the Sindh government can’t even provide clean drinking water to people in Thar and there are no vaccines to treat dog-bite patients in Larkana. The provincial chief minister himself said that that the government didn’t spend money on Karachi, said the MQM-P leader. He added that the provincial government hasn’t clean the water drains in the city ahead of the monsoon season. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.








Karachi MQM
MQM rally, MQM Karachi rally, MQM-P rally
 

