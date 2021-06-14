MQM-P postpones anti-government rally

The MQM-P has postponed its rally against the Sindh government scheduled for Tuesday, a party leader said Monday.

The party had planned a protest rally on June 15 over its “biased policies” towards the urban population in the province but it has been postponed for a few days, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said.

Khan said that the Sindh government can’t even provide clean drinking water to people in Thar and there are no vaccines to treat dog-bite patients in Larkana.

The provincial chief minister himself said that that the government didn’t spend money on Karachi, said the MQM-P leader. He added that the provincial government hasn’t clean the water drains in the city ahead of the monsoon season.

