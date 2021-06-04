MQM-P likely to get another portfolio in federal cabinet

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will get another portfolio in the federal cabinet, MQM-P sources told SAMAA Digital Friday.

It was decided at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and MQM-P delegates in Islamabad, according to the sources.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haque, Wasim Akhtar, Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Javed Hanif and Faisal Sabzwari. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the meeting too.

The MQM-P delegates sought help from the federation for the resolution of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas issues.

They said the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government was not heeding on infrastructure, garbage removal, water shortage and other civic issues, the sources said.

This was creating a sense of deprivation among the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, they said.

The MQM-P leaders requested PM Khan to allocate a special fund for Karachi and Hyderabad in the federal budget, according to the sources.

They suggested spending these funds through the Sindh governor on the development of the two cities.

The MQM-P delegates assured the prime minister of their support for the forthcoming budget.

PM Khan told the delegates that the federal government would not only allocate special funds for Karachi and Hyderabad, but these funds would also be released in the first quarter of FY2021-22.

The meeting agreed to start construction work of the Hyderabad University as well.

