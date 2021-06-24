Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Money laundering case: Hamza Shehbaz fails to answer FIA’s questions

He was questioned about the Ramzan, Al-Arabia sugar corruption

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz appeared in the Federal Investigation Agency's Lahore office Thursday in a money-laundering case. During a 40-minute long question and answer session with the investigation team, he said that his team of lawyers will respond to the "allegation" in court. "How were Rs25 billion transferred in the accounts of clerks and other innocent employees of your sugar mills," the FIA asked Hamza. He responded that due to political commitments he didn't know of any such transfers. "I have never met contractors or engineers working on public projects," the PML-N leader pointed out. When questioned why Salman Shahbaz and other sugar mill employees have settled abroad, Hamza said that he was unaware of the reasons. On Tuesday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the agency's office. The investigating team claimed that Mushtaq Cheeni, an aide of Shehbaz, revealed that Rs4 billion came from the sale of sugar. “Where did the remaining money come from?” “How can money laundering take place in the presence of your sons,” FIA asked. To this Shehbaz responded: “Ask Hamza and Suleman about this. I’m not aware of any corruption.” Hamza and Shehbaz are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of mill employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister. They are accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012. On Monday, a Lahore sessions court approved their interim bail till July 10. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
