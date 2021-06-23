Missing Malakand madrassa students return home: parents

Six madrassa students, who had gone missing on June 19 in Malakand, have returned to their homes Tuesday night, their parents said Wednesday.

Earlier, their parents had told reporters that the children had left the home for madrassa but didn’t reach there.

The father of one of the children told SAMAA TV that the children “staged a drama” because they didn’t want go to the madrassa.

All the children belong to the same family and two of them are brothers.