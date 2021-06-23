Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Missing Malakand madrassa students return home: parents

Father of a student says children staged a drama to avoid madrassa

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Six madrassa students, who had gone missing on June 19 in Malakand, have returned to their homes Tuesday night, their parents said Wednesday. Earlier, their parents had told reporters that the children had left the home for madrassa but didn’t reach there. The father of one of the children told SAMAA TV that the children “staged a drama” because they didn’t want go to the madrassa. All the children belong to the same family and two of them are brothers.
khyber pakhtunkhwa malakand
