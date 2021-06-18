Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Miss your second dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

Get the second dose as soon as possible

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Samaa Digital

What should you do if you miss your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?  Get the next shot as soon as you possible, advises Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at NYU Langone Health and a vaccine researcher.

You can get your second shot within 42 days of the first one and still mount a full immune response, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Beyond that, we start to operate in an area where there’s simply less data,” Ratner adds. It means that studies have not specifically measured how much protection the two-dose vaccines offer when the shots are given more than 42 days apart.

Still, the CDC says you don’t have to start over if you can’t get a second vaccine within 42 days. It’s important to finish COVID-19 vaccine series to get the most benefits, explains Nicholas Kman, M.D., an emergency medicine physician at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center

Vaccination Centers in Pakistan: https://ncoc.gov.pk/facilities/MVCs_CVCs.pdf

Vaccine brands and dose timelines

Pfizer-BioNTech
Type: mRNA
Doses: 2, 21 days apart

Moderna
Type: mRNA
Doses: 2, 28 days apart

AstraZeneca-University of Oxford
Type: Adenovirus-based
Doses: 2, 28 days apart

Johnson & Johnson
Type: Adenovirus-based
Doses: 1

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine
Type: Adenovirus-based
Doses: 2 , 21 days apart

Sinovac Biotech
Type: Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus
Doses: 2

Novavax
Type: Protein-based vaccine
Doses: 2

CanSino Biologics
Type: Viral vector, loading an antigen from the SARS-CoV-2 virus onto an adenovirus.
Doses: 1

Bharat Biotech
Type: Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell platform technology
Doses: 2, 28 days apart

Sinopharm
Type: mRNA vaccines
Doses: 2,  3 to 4 weeks apart

Vaccines available in Pakistan and their effectiveness

Sinopharm is available for people 18 years and older free of cost at vaccination centers. A large multi-country Phase 3 trial has shown that 2 doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection 14 or more days after the second dose.

CanSino Biologics Inc’s experimental coronavirus vaccine has an efficacy rate of 65.7% at preventing symptomatic cases, adding a one-shot candidate to the world’s growing arsenal against Covid-19.

Sputnik is for people over 60 years old. Sputnik V vaccine was considered to be safe and effective for older people. The approval comes after clinical trials that showed that it proved to be over 90% effective in this age group.

AstrazenecaA pooled analysis of four large studies found that in groups that received two standard doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the overall efficacy was 70.4%.


Pfizer A study in Qatar found that those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine were 75% covered. Another study found that fully vaccinated individuals with the Pfizer vaccine were 90% less likely to develop COVID-19 from the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom.

One Comment

  1. Asif  June 18, 2021 7:44 pm/ Reply

    Im 5p plus and diabetic also have high bp which vaccine is suitable for me? Where can i get pfizer or johnson and johnson free of cost in karachi?

MOST READ
