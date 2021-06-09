Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Mayra murder case: Police on the hunt for third suspect

The British-Pakistani was killed in Lahore's DHA last month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The police are on the lookout for the third suspect, Zeeshan, in the British-Pakistani woman Mayra Zulfiqar's murder case. Prime suspect Zahir Jadoon told the police that Zeeshan helped him plan the murder and was present at the scene. He has been on the run ever since the murder was reported, according to Lahore Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal Khan. Jadoon revealed that he befriended Mayra on the internet in 2016. They wanted to marry each other but then differences grew between them, he said. All these years, the prime suspect beat Mayra multiple times, the officer said. "Two days before the murder, the woman travelled to Islamabad with Jadoon." Related: Mayra Zulfiqar murder case: Police detain suspect’s brother, two men Khan said a murder case has been registered against Jadoon, his brother, and Zeeshan. The police are conducting raids to arrest Zeeshan as soon as possible. The victim was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. According to the investigating officer, she was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months before the murder. She was living with a friend in the neighbourhood. “The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.” The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The police are on the lookout for the third suspect, Zeeshan, in the British-Pakistani woman Mayra Zulfiqar’s murder case.

Prime suspect Zahir Jadoon told the police that Zeeshan helped him plan the murder and was present at the scene. He has been on the run ever since the murder was reported, according to Lahore Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal Khan.

Jadoon revealed that he befriended Mayra on the internet in 2016. They wanted to marry each other but then differences grew between them, he said.

All these years, the prime suspect beat Mayra multiple times, the officer said. “Two days before the murder, the woman travelled to Islamabad with Jadoon.”

Related: Mayra Zulfiqar murder case: Police detain suspect’s brother, two men

Khan said a murder case has been registered against Jadoon, his brother, and Zeeshan. The police are conducting raids to arrest Zeeshan as soon as possible.

The victim was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, she was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months before the murder. She was living with a friend in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore mayra zulfiqar murder case
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Mayra Zulfiqar murder case, Mayra Zulfiqar murder, Lahore Defence, british-pakistan national, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.