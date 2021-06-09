Mayra murder case: Police on the hunt for third suspect

The police are on the lookout for the third suspect, Zeeshan, in the British-Pakistani woman Mayra Zulfiqar’s murder case.

Prime suspect Zahir Jadoon told the police that Zeeshan helped him plan the murder and was present at the scene. He has been on the run ever since the murder was reported, according to Lahore Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal Khan.

Jadoon revealed that he befriended Mayra on the internet in 2016. They wanted to marry each other but then differences grew between them, he said.

All these years, the prime suspect beat Mayra multiple times, the officer said. “Two days before the murder, the woman travelled to Islamabad with Jadoon.”

Related: Mayra Zulfiqar murder case: Police detain suspect’s brother, two men

Khan said a murder case has been registered against Jadoon, his brother, and Zeeshan. The police are conducting raids to arrest Zeeshan as soon as possible.

The victim was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, she was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months before the murder. She was living with a friend in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.