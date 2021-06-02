‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’

The government has decided that students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will have to appear in exams for elective subjects this year, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced Wednesday.

They would not be graded without sitting exams, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Elective subjects are chosen by the students in the start of their educational year.

Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held after July 10, according to Mehmood. They will be followed by 9th and 11th grade examinations.

Educational boards have indicated that all the results will be out by the third week of September, he said.

Physical classes of 10th and 12th grades resumed May 31. Classes for 9th and 11th will begin soon, Mehmood added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.