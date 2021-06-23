Maryam Nawaz: PM Imran Khan’s rape comments represent criminal mindset

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“If a woman is wearing a very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” PM Khan said in an interview with Jonathan Swan. The interview was aired earlier this week.

“By saying this, he has revealed to the nation what kind of mindset he has,” Maryam said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“A person, who validates rape or tells the perpetrator of a heinous crime like rape that he is not to blamed for the crime but the victim is, Pakistan needs independence from the mindset of such rape apologists.”

Maryam asked if the small children like Zainab or the woman who was raped on motorway in front her children, were they targeted because they were wearing wrong type of clothes.

“You should be ashamed for saying something like this because you’re validating the perpetrator and blaming victims,” said Maryam. “It represents a downtrodden mentality.”

I record a strong protest against it, she said.

“I had heard about you that you criticizes women or use foul language for them,” she said. “The way you have disrespected the rape victims, just think how much it would have hurt the parents of those children like Zainab that instead of getting justice, the victims were blamed for it.”

This mindset should end in Pakistan, said Maryam.