Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Man murders brother-in-law in Lahore: police

He left behind five kids

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A 36-year-old man in Lahore was killed after he was attacked by his wife’s brother-in-law over a domestic issue, the police said.

The man, identified as Ahmed Shah, tried to mediate between his wife and her sister-in-law after a fight between them, which enraged the other man and he attacked him with a knife.

The attacker fled the scene after killing Shah, said the police. A police spokesperson said that they have filed an FIR and raids are being carried out to arrest the attacker.

A witness told SAMAA TV that the matter would have been resolved had the families involved their elders.

Shah’s brother has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice, saying they are “poor people”. The victim was the father of five children.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore police, Lahore man killed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
48 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
48 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.