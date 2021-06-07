Man murders brother-in-law in Lahore: police

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The man, identified as Ahmed Shah, tried to mediate between his wife and her sister-in-law after a fight between them, which enraged the other man and he attacked him with a knife.

The attacker fled the scene after killing Shah, said the police. A police spokesperson said that they have filed an FIR and raids are being carried out to arrest the attacker.

A witness told SAMAA TV that the matter would have been resolved had the families involved their elders.

Shah’s brother has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice, saying they are “poor people”. The victim was the father of five children.