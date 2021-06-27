Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos

Woman's mother also died after being shot by him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
A man killed his wife and her mother in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony because she was making videos on TikTok, police said Sunday. The man, identified as Ishaq, had warned his wife against going out without his permission and speaking to people over phone, Quaidabad SHO Ghous Bux told SAMAA TV. The woman was living at her parents’ home after a fight with her husband. The suspect opened fire on his wife and her mother at their home and fled, said Bux, adding that police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses are raids are being carrying out to arrest him. On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden Town. The police told the court that the prime suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Aamir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan. “Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application.” When Sawaira saw the video, she got angry and called up her friend Abdur Rehman, who shot the four Tiktokers, the investigation officer said. Rehman had been threatening Muskaan for a while and had even fired to scare her once.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man killed his wife and her mother in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony because she was making videos on TikTok, police said Sunday.

The man, identified as Ishaq, had warned his wife against going out without his permission and speaking to people over phone, Quaidabad SHO Ghous Bux told SAMAA TV.

The woman was living at her parents’ home after a fight with her husband.

The suspect opened fire on his wife and her mother at their home and fled, said Bux, adding that police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses are raids are being carrying out to arrest him.

On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden Town.

The police told the court that the prime suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Aamir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan. “Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application.”

When Sawaira saw the video, she got angry and called up her friend Abdur Rehman, who shot the four Tiktokers, the investigation officer said. Rehman had been threatening Muskaan for a while and had even fired to scare her once.

 
Karachi TikTok
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TikTok Videos, Tiktok killed in Pakistan, Tiktok killed in Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.