Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos

A man killed his wife and her mother in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony because she was making videos on TikTok, police said Sunday.

The man, identified as Ishaq, had warned his wife against going out without his permission and speaking to people over phone, Quaidabad SHO Ghous Bux told SAMAA TV.

The woman was living at her parents’ home after a fight with her husband.

The suspect opened fire on his wife and her mother at their home and fled, said Bux, adding that police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses are raids are being carrying out to arrest him.

On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden Town.

The police told the court that the prime suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Aamir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan. “Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application.”

When Sawaira saw the video, she got angry and called up her friend Abdur Rehman, who shot the four Tiktokers, the investigation officer said. Rehman had been threatening Muskaan for a while and had even fired to scare her once.