Man arrested for threatening to kill Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai

His video threat has gone viral

Posted: Jun 10, 2021



The Lakki Marwat police arrested on Thursday a cleric for threatening to kill Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The police took action after Mufti Sardar Ali shared a video on social media in which threatened to kill Malala in a suicide attack.

A case has been registered against him by SHO Waseem Sajjad. The FIR includes charges of terrorism too.

Mufti Ali, who belongs to Nowshera, has been accused of making the threat while speaking to people at a mosque. “When Malala comes to Pakistan, I will be the first to attempt a suicide attack on her,” the FIR quoted him as saying.

Malala recently featured on the cover of British Vogue after which she was criticised by Pakistanis on social media for her views on marriage. She remarked that she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry anyone.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said in an interview with the Vogue magazine. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

While the statement went viral on social media, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai demanded an explanation from Malala’s father.

In response, Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai said the statement was taken out of context. Media and social media twisted it, he added.

