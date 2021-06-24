Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Malir jail superintendent suspended after Morai hosts party in prison

It was held in honour of PPP's Islamuddin Sheikh

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Malir district senior superintendent has been suspended for allowing an imprisoned leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Dr Nisar Ahmed Jan Memon alias Nisar Morai for hosting a party in a Karachi prison.

Morai’s daughter tied the knot with former PPP senator Islamuddin Sheikh’s son recently. The party was held in their honour. Malir District Prison and Correctional Facility Senior Superintendent Muhammad Aslam Malik reportedly allowed it.

The notification on Malik’s suspension was issued by the Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah on June 23. It said that his service has been placed at the “disposal of the provincial home department”. 

Sources at the Malir District Prison and Correctional Facility told SAMAA Digital that nearly 15 people arrived at the jail to attend the party. The guests were served dinner and they even danced. While this was happening, personnel of a security agency arrived at the jail and stopped the party. The personnel spoke to Islamuddin Sheikh after which all the guests left the prison and the party was called off.

This was then reported to higher authorities and they took action against the jail superintendent.

An accountability court sentenced February 20 Morai to seven years in prison for embezzling funds, approving illegal appointments, and awarding fake contracts from 2014 to 2015.

Morai was also charged with the murder of former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills Sajjad Haider. Later, he was granted bail. The case is still, however, pending in a sessions court.

