Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lodhran police stop two child marriages, four people arrested

A total of 24 people named in the case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Lodhran police have taken two child brides in protective custody after their fathers tried to marry them off to older men on Tuesday.

According to the police, an 11-year-old girl was being forcefully married off to a 35-year-old man by her father. The child's mother called the police and informed them about the wedding.

A case has been registered against seven people.

In Haveli Naseer Khan, four people, including the nikkahkhwan, were arrested for marrying off a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old man. An FIR has been registered against 13 people on the complaint of the child's mother.

Under the Punjab Marriage Restraint Act, the minimum age to get married is 18 years for men and 16 years for women. Getting married at a younger age is a crime and people involved can be punished with imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of Rs50,000.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child marriage Police underage wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people
Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.