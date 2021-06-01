Lodhran police stop two child marriages, four people arrested

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Lodhran police have taken two child brides in protective custody after their fathers tried to marry them off to older men on Tuesday.

According to the police, an 11-year-old girl was being forcefully married off to a 35-year-old man by her father. The child's mother called the police and informed them about the wedding.

A case has been registered against seven people.

In Haveli Naseer Khan, four people, including the nikkahkhwan, were arrested for marrying off a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old man. An FIR has been registered against 13 people on the complaint of the child's mother.

Under the Punjab Marriage Restraint Act, the minimum age to get married is 18 years for men and 16 years for women. Getting married at a younger age is a crime and people involved can be punished with imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of Rs50,000.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.